Health-Ade Kombucha · 1 hr ago
Health-Ade Plus Sampler 6-Pack
$19 via Sub & Save $32
free shipping

Subscribe & Save 10%, plus apply coupon code "DEAL35" to drop the price to $13 off list. Buy Now at Health-Ade Kombucha

Tips
  • You can also get 30% off one-time purchases with coupon code "DEAL30".
Features
  • energy, happy, chill, immunity, beauty, and belly reset Kombucha supplements
  • also contains black & green teas, other ingredients
  • Code "DEAL35"
  • Expires 3/12/2021
