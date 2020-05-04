Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
49 mins ago
Headspace
free access for educators

It usually costs $70 per year or $13 per month. Shop Now

Features
  • free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia
  • explore mind and sleep exercises for stress, anxiety, and more
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 hr ago
    Verified 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Software
Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
dealnewsisadrug
Given the choice you've given me between free access or an educator, I'll take the educator!
2 hr 9 min ago