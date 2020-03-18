Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's important in times like these to not only look after your physical health, but your mental health as well. Headspace is currently offering a selection of guided meditations, sleep content, and movement exercises for free to help us all get through it.
Even better, all US health professionals working in public health settings can register for access to Headspace Plus free throughout 2020; all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can also access Headspace's 1,000+ hours of content for free. Shop Now
That's $5 off and the first time it's been completely free. Shop Now at iTunes
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
First-time users can bag a free $10 on their next $20 order. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $3 off and the best price we could find for this card game. Shop Now at Apple
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
In response to Covid-19, Cambridge University Press makes available over 700 textbooks, a resource page for supporting teachers, as well as 80 books and journals related to coronavirus research for free. Shop Now
It's only a low by a buck right now, but some stores are still charging $12 for this popular indie roguelike-like. Shop Now
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
