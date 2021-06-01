Headphones & Headphone Amplifiers at Monoprice: Up to 37% off

Save on a small selection of Monolith Series items. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monolith M1060C Over Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones for $249.99 ($50 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $8.
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG.
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on speakers, headphones, microphones, and more.
That's the best price we could find by $5 and the lowest we've seen in any condition. (It's also $42 under the best price we could find for a new pair.)
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Shop and save on a range of items including Ethernet cables from $1, speakers starting at $70, TV mounts as low as $17, monitors from $200, microphones from $14, cell phone accessories as low as $4, and much more.
- Many items receive free shipping, or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured are the Monoprice DT-3 50-Watt Multimedia Desktop Powered Speakers for $70 ($10 off).
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors.
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
Save on a selection of almost 20 multipacks.
- Pictured is the Monoprice 18Gbps HDMI 1.5-foot Cable 3-Pack for $6.49 ($4.50 off).
That's $32 off list and the best price we could find.
- 1920x1080 FHD resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 3.5mm stereo audio output
- 16:9 aspect ratio
Sign In or Register