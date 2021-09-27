New
Ends Today
Guitar Center · 17 mins ago
$80 $120
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Features
- balanced TRS stereo & unbalanced RCA stereo inputs
- 3.5mm mini-jack to RCA cable
- sound isolating foam feet
- soft-start to avoid unwanted pops
- 50W power (25W each)
- 80 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 mos ago
Woot Summer Audio Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack
$25 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $15 and at least $3 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- up to 75-ft. Bluetooth range
- 20+ hours run time on a single charge
- (battery and charger sold separately)
eBay · 13 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II
$99 $179
free shipping
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay
Features
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Powered Subwoofers at Crutchfield
Discounts on 40 speakers
free shipping
Find the missing piece for your home theater system with discounts on brand name equipment. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Klipsch Reference R-10SWi Wireless Powered Subwoofer for $249 ($150 off).
Sign In or Register