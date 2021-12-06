New
Ends Today
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
$15 $80
free shipping
Third-party sellers elsewhere charge twice this price for half as many. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut 13-Piece Kit
$47 $60
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- runs up to 40 minutes per full charge
- includes 9 length combs, cleaning brush, storage pouch, oil, and charging adapter
- Model: HC4250
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wahl Cordless Mini Pro Hair Clipper Kit
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $21 at eBay from a reputable seller. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- self-sharpening
- Model: 9307-1301
Amazon · 1 day ago
Revlon The Essential Compact Hair Dryer
$6.57 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 under our November mention and the lowest shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Black.
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 2 heat/speed settings
- Model: RVDR5034
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Clamp-Free Bubble Curling Wand
$23 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- multiple heat settings
- includes heat protective glove
- tourmaline ceramic technology
- Model: BH320
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Lifepro Mobility & Air Compression Leg Massager
$95 $225
free shipping
That's a savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 3 vibration modes
- 3 heat levels
- 3 pressure intensities
New
MorningSave · 51 mins ago
MakeOver Essentials Ceramic Straightening Hair Brush
$12 $100
free shipping
That's $88 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- digital heat control (170°F to 400°F)
Sign In or Register