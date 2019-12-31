Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Haylou T15 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$29 $37
free shipping

That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by goodgoods183_7 via Amazon.
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • 2,200mAh charging case
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 33 min ago
