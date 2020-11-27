New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Hawking 5-Light 20" Wide Bronze Pendant Chandelier
$200 $300
free shipping

It's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • measures 20" x 26-1/4"
  • includes 6 feet of chain and 10 feet of wire
  • uses five maximum 60-watt candelabra base bulbs (not included)
  • bronze finish frame and canopy with antique brass finish candelabra arms
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register