That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
Hawke Knives Tacti-Tool Folding Knife & Multi-Tool
$8 $30
free shipping

It's the best in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • One not enough? Add two or more to cart to drop the price to $7.99 each.
Features
  • 3.1" straight-edge blade
  • bottle opener with sharpened interior
  • flat-tip screwdriver
  • quick-release carabiner clip
  • Model: MHB014
