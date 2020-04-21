Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a $69 savings. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's some significant savings, for men and women, on this well-known brand of footwear, plus free shipping to boot. Shop Now at Shoes.com
Save on men's and women's shoes from brands like Brooks, Lucky Brand, Converse, and more. Shop Now at Shoes.com
Shop a wide range of men's shoes, priced at $49.99 per pair. Shop Now at Johnston & Murphy
You'll pay at least $46 for these elsewhere. Buy Now at adidas
Save on Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Reebok, PUMA, and more. Men's jeans start at $39.97, women's dresses at $16.97, men's T-shirts at $14.97, and women's jackets at $20.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
There's an array of items across all sorts of price ranges. For example, food storage containers start at $15 and laundry hampers start at $20 while robotic vacuum cleaners are available from $160. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With brands like Calvin Klein, UGG, Betsey Johnson, and more, we dare anyone to say we aren't dressed for success. Your five o'clock doesn't need to know that you're in your thermals when you gush about how comfy your Tommy Hilfiger is, and thanks to the ol' "the webcam isn't working" excuse, you'll have all your bases covered. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
