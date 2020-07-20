It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the highest extra discount we've ever seen from this store, and applies to over 700 items from the men's, women's, and kids' sale. Shop Now at Clarks
- Coupon code "EXTRA50" bags this extra discount.
- Applies to sale items.
Shop and save on a range of shoes for the whole family.
Update: Discounts are now up to 40% off. Shop Now at Crocs
- Orders over $34.99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
With coupon code "2CLR22", kids' shoes start at $15.92, and men's start at $19.92. Shop Now at Florsheim
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Take an extra 20% off summer style orders of $100 or more, which are already marked up to 30% off. Shop Now at Keen Footwear
- Orders of $75 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $10.
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
Check out these Nike men's shoes starting around $30 and women's clothing from $12. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $100 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Sign In or Register