DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Roundtrip Fares to Hawaii
from $357 roundtrip

Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip fares to Hawaii, with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $9. Book this travel deal by July 25 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on October 21 with return on October 28.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 7/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
