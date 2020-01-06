Open Offer in New Tab
Hawaiian Airlines New Year Fare Sale
from $258 round-trip $338

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for round-trip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable carrier by $80.) Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 20 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Kahului, HI (OGG), with return on January 27.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 6 for flights from January 20 through March 19.
