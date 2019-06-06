New
DealBase · 31 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $398 Round-Trip
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $398. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $40. Book this travel deal by June 6. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 19 from Oakland, CA (OAK) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on August 29.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
  • Expires 6/6/2019
    Published 31 min ago
