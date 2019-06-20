New
DealBase · 56 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $387 Round-Trip
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $387.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4. Book this travel deal by June 20 for travel from August 19 through November 14. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 27 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Kona, HI (KOA), with return on September 5.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register