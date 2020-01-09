Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $298 roundtrip $307

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $9, and is among the lowest prices we've seen for roundtrip flights to Hawaii in the last year. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in Kailua-Kona, HI (KOA) on January 22 and return on January 29.
  • Book this travel deal by January 9 for travel from January 20 through March 19.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Roundtrip Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register