New
DealBase · 49 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $297 roundtrip
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase discounts select roundtrip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $297.20. That's the best price we could find for select routes now by at least $9, and the lowest price we've seen for roundtrip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. Book this travel deal by July 12 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on October 29 and return on November 5.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States San Francisco Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register