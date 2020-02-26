Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $278 roundtrip $315

Save $37 on select routes to the islands this spring. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Diego, CA (SAN) with arrival in Kahului, HI (OGG) on March 3 and return on March 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register