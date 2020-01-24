Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 50 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $278 roundtrip $350

That's the lowest price we could find for select fares by at least $72. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Jose, CA with arrival in Kahului, HI (OGG) on February 3 and return on February 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/24/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register