DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $278 roundtrip $355

Fly to the islands at a $77 low. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Jose, CA (SJC) with arrival in Kahului, HI (OGG) on January 30 and return on February 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 1/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
