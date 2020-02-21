Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 20 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $278 round-trip $293

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on a comparable 3-star carrier by $15. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 2 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Kahului, HI (OGG), with return on March 9.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 21 for flights from March 2 through May 21.
  • Expires 2/21/2020
    Published 20 min ago
