DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $198 round-trip $202

That's the lowest price we've seen for round-trip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. (It's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $4.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on April 21 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Kahului, HI (OGG), with return on April 28.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 6 for flights from April 13 through May 21.
  • Expires 3/6/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
