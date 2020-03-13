Open Offer in New Tab
Hawaiian Airlines Flights to Hawaii
from $198 1-way $202

That's the lowest price we've seen for round-trip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. (It's the best deal we could find for select routes by $4, although most comparable carriers charge at least $234.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on May 20 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Kahului, HI (OGG), with return on May 27.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 13 for flights from April 13 through May 21.
  • Of note, if you book a flight between March 1 and 31, you may change your travel to a future date without incurring change fees. Click here for more information.
  • Expires 3/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
