Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip flights to Hawaii with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $4, although most carriers charge at least $366. Book this travel deal by August 30 for travel from October 14 through November 26. Buy Now
Today only, Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way flights to and from Newark, NJ (EWR), with prices starting from $14.99. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $50. (It's also tied with the lowest fares we've seen on Frontier.) Book this travel deal today for travel from November 14 through February 12, 2020. Buy Now
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $7. Book this travel deal by August 29 for travel from September 17, 2019, through March 5, 2020. Buy Now
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia and Australia, with prices starting from $506.91. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $141. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through December 31. Buy Now
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to Asia, with prices starting from $317.94. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $455 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip flights from Hainan Airlines. (For further comparison, 3-star carriers charge at least $408 for select routes.) Book this travel deal by November 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $347.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $7, although most carriers charge $375 or more. Book this travel deal by August 26 for travel through November 26. Buy Now
Icelandair via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Iceland, with prices starting from $148.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $744. Book this travel deal by September 3 for travel from October 1 through March 28, 2020. Buy Now
Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $38.30. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $5. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through November 13. Buy Now
EVA Airways via DealBase discounts select round-trip international fares from New York City, NY, with prices starting from $731.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star airlines by $23. Book this travel deal by September 2 for travel through May 15, 2020. Buy Now
