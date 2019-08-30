New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hawaiian Airlines Fares to Hawaii
from $357 roundtrip

Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip flights to Hawaii with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $4, although most carriers charge at least $366. Book this travel deal by August 30 for travel from October 14 through November 26. Buy Now

Tips
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on October 22 and return on October 29.
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
