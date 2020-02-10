Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 23 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Fare Sale
from $278 round-trip $358

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on a comparable 3-star carrier by $80. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 24 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Kahului, HI (OGG), with return on March 2.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 10 for flights from February 24 through May 14.
Valentine's Day
