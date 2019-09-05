New
Ends Today
DealBase · 35 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Fall Flights to Hawaii
from $357 roundtrip $366

Fly to the islands at a $9 low. (Most comparable carriers charge at least $400.) Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 17 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on October 23.
  • Book this travel deal by the end of the day for travel from October 14 through November 26.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States San Francisco Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register