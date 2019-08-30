New
Hawaiian Airlines Fall Flights to Hawaii
from $357 round-trip $360

Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $3, although most carriers charge $369 or more. Book this travel deal by the end of the day for travel from October 14 through November 26. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 6 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on November 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
