DealBase · 41 mins ago
Hawaiian Airlines Fall Flights to Hawaii
from $347 roundtrip

Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $347.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $7, although most carriers charge $375 or more. Book this travel deal by August 26 for travel through November 26. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Diego, CA (SAN), with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on November 12 and return on November 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
