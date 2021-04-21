Just provide your email address (you'll get a series of emails about reforestation and climate restoration over the next few days) and the Eden Project will plant a tree in your honor at one of their sites in Haiti, Madagascar, or Nepal. Shop Now
- While there's no way of officially claiming your tree, or even knowing which tree is yours, we still encourage you to give it a name. Some suggestions: "Bob Barker"; "Michelle Branch"; "Twiggy Pop"; "Mick Foliage"
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to get a total savings of $81 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- 17" x 10" cooking surface
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure. Shop Now
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
