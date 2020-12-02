New
Hautelook · 1 hr ago
HauteLook Shapewear Sale
88 styles for $40 or less
free shipping w/ $49

Kim K levels of svelte-inducing shapewear are on offer, so you can eat all the turkey you want this holiday season, with many at or close to half price. Shop Now at Hautelook

Tips
  • Shipping is usually free on orders over $99, but the minimum has dropped to $49. (Pickup may also be available.)
  • Pictured are the Skinnygirl Smoothers & Shapers Ultra Smooth Thigh Shapers for $14.97 ($19 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Store Events Hautelook
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register