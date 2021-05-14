Haul-Master 750-lb. Capacity Folding Cargo Carrier for $110
Harbor Freight Tools
Haul-Master 750-lb. Capacity Folding Cargo Carrier
$110
  • 60" x 19" x 2-7/16"
  • folds when not in use
