Harbor Freight Tools
Haul-Master 200-lb. Capacity Dolly
$12
$7 shipping

That's $26 less than a similar one elsewhere when you use coupon code "75374000".

  • there may also be in-store availability near you, if you want to try avoid the shipping fee
  • platform measures 19.5" x 14.5"
  Code "75374000"
