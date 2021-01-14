New
Harbor Freight Tools · 18 mins ago
$12
$7 shipping
That's $26 less than a similar one elsewhere when you use coupon code "75374000". Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- there may also be in-store availability near you, if you want to try avoid the shipping fee
Features
- platform measures 19.5" x 14.5"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Milescraft TurnersPress
$38 $50
free shipping
That's $12 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- spring loaded
- self-feeding mandrel
- micro-adjustable press pad
- up to 300-lbs. of force
- Model: 4700
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Power Tools, Hand Tools, and Accessories at Home Depot
up to 67% off
free shipping
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Ryobi 100-Piece Drill and Drive Set
$15 $90
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
Features
- 14 different types of bits
Lowe's · 5 days ago
Kobalt 232-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$99 $199
free shipping
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Readers have been reporting that the price varies by zip code/store selection. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
