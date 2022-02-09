Apply coupon code "HASBRO" to save $10 off select Hasbro replicas. Choose from Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Iron Spider Electronic Helmet (pictured) or Star Wars The Black Series Rey Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber Collectable. Shop Now at Zavvi
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's not just a $12 price low but possibly a new low for your relationship, as well. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on discounted sets and figures, as well as LEGO apparel, magnets, key chains, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In paperback at this price.
Save on action figures, tiki mugs, Blu-rays, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds a flat $4.99.
- Pictured is the Mondo Alien Queen Xeno Bone Variant Tiki Mug for $
54.99$22.99 ( $27$59 off).
Apply coupon code "BOXSET30" to save on over 15 boxed sets, including The Matrix Trilogy, Jurassic Park Trilogy, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nolan Collection Boxed Set for $95.19 after coupon (low by $15).
Add two shirts to your cart and get the lowest priced shirt for free. Shirts include pop culture such as Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. Prices start at $11.99. For example, get the Star Wars Kids' Sunset Tie T-Shirt (pictured) at 2 for $11.99, which is a low by $20. Shop Now at Zavvi
Mix and match items from this collection of toys, collectibles, and action figures. Shop Now at Zavvi
Sign In or Register