Walmart · 48 mins ago
Hasbro Battleship Game
$12 $15
free shipping w/$35

A6! D3! H8! B11! No, wait, we are not playing Bingo! Get the nostalgia flowing with this epic board game. Perfect for self-isolation, this game can be played long distance if you and a friend both have boards, though we can't be certain they will still be your friend if you sink all their ships. Are you the best best friend ever? Get one for yourself, and send one to a friend. Why not? It is $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. What do you have to lose? Well, aside from your ships... Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more to get free shipping.
  • You sank my Battleship!
  • And even if you do sink all their ships, what’re they gonna do? Pitch the game board at you through the phone line? No risk!
Features
  • suitable for 2 players ages 7+
  • high stakes, strategy, enemy fire, and itty-bitty pegs
