Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit w/ 200-Piece Bit Set
$161 $178
free shipping

That's $17 off and a great price on a kit like this, especially for the casual user. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes a 1/2" Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, LED Light, (2) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, Fast Charger, 200-piece Drill and Drive Set, two 20-volt batteries, and a charger.
  • This product comes with 2 batteries and a charger
  • 1/2" drill with 24 position clutch for adjusting torque
  • 1/2" drill chuck allows for greater range of accessory options
  • 1/4" impact with a variable speed trigger from 0-2500 RPM
  • 1/4" quick connect chuck allows fast and easy bit changes
  • 7/8" stroke length with easy access lever for quick blade changes
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register