Save 20% off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $15, but you can purchase a Celebration Passport for $5 more ($20) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
- For delivery between February 12 and 19.
- flavors include Buckeye, Milk Caramel, Milk Mississippi Mud Pie, Milk Hot Fudge, Dark Brownie Batter, Milk Butterscotch, Milk Pretzel Cluster, and White Pretzel Cluster
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon to make this the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- blue foil
- Model: 00-3WWXA0-70
Clip the on-page $0.54 off coupon, to make this the best price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected back in stock on February 9 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- milk chocolate, coffee and cream, hazelnut-almond, aazelnut-crème, marzipan, dark cream, dark mousse and praline-crème
- Model: 72799039004
Clip the on-page coupon to take 10% off a variety of chocolates for Valentine's Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Dove Gifts Promises Chocolate Variety Mix 24-oz. Bag for $8.53 after coupon ($1 off).
Give some sweets to your sweetie and save a buck under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to avail of this price.
Give the gift of chocolate, or flowers, or chocolate, or a card, or more chocolate. At the end of the day, we all need more chocolatey comfort food to recover from 2020. Oh right, and you can also use Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse for a treat. Shop Now
- chocolates, flowers, and gifts galore
Save on colorful roses for yourself or the one you love, and add a vase for free. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Save $25 off on these colorful Valentine's rose bouquet varieties. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping adds $14.99, but you can purchase a Celebration Passport for $5 more ($19.99) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
Apply coupon code "DLVRCUPID" to save 25% off over 40 bouquet and gift options. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
- For delivery between 2/8/21 and 2/11/21.
- Pictured is the Two Dozen Romantic Red Roses from $48.74 after coupon.
Sign In or Register