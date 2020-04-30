Personalize your DealNews Experience
Coupon code "FREEFSD" bags free shipping on an entire tower of treats. That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at Harry & David
That's $10 off and the perfect excuse to buy one for you and one for your mom. Buy Now at Harry & David
Ethel M is a big deal in Las Vegas, but we realize that not everyone recognizes the majesty of this brand. Ethel M is named for Ethel Mars, the wife of Frank Mars, the founder of Mars, Incorporated. Their son, Forrest, took over the family business and eventually retired to the Las Vegas Valley, where he founded Ethel M Chocolates to honor his mother.
While the factory and cactus garden may be closed to tours, Ethel M is shipping their gourmet chocolate all over the nation for free and donating chocolate care packages to hospitals, pharmacies, trucking companies, and more via nominations on their social media. So tag a local superhero on their social media or use the free shipping offer as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about. Shop Now
Craving Cadbury? You don't have to wait for next Easter. At the lowest price we could find by $3, you can indulge on these now. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $16 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Macy's
Give mom something tried and true for Mother's Day. Google Shopping has a variety of items including flowers, chocolates, gift baskets, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Send a treat to someone who needs it, prices starting as low as $13. Shop Now at Harry & David
Save on cakes, gourmet popcorns, and other intriguing snacks. Shop Now at Harry & David
Wake up and smell the coffee! This is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Harry & David
There's a range of different sets to save on here, including the Mother's Day Club. Starting at $84.99 (after the coupon code), you'll receive a different package each month for half a year with honey mangoes, plump-sweet cherries, and more! Shop Now at Harry & David
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find for this combo of nuts. Buy Now at Harry & David
