Save on a selection of gourmet gifts including popcorn, cheese, nuts, chocolate, and more. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Sign up for a Celebrations Passport membership ($29.99/year) to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts $9. (The membership grants you free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.)
- Pictured is the Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Winter Flavors 6-Pack for $24.99 ($20 off).
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Give the gift of chocolate, or flowers, or chocolate, or a card, or more chocolate. At the end of the day, we all need more chocolatey comfort food to recover from 2020. Oh right, and you can also use Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse for a treat. Shop Now
- chocolates, flowers, and gifts galore
Save on over 25 varieties of chocolates. Shop Now at Godiva
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Godiva Masterpieces Assorted Chocolate Box 4-Pack for $60 (low by $5).
Clip the on-page $0.54 off coupon, to make this the best price we could find by about a buck.
Update: The 54-cent clip coupon is gone, but the price is still $4.82. Buy Now at Amazon
- milk chocolate, coffee and cream, hazelnut-almond, aazelnut-crème, marzipan, dark cream, dark mousse and praline-crème
- Model: 72799039004
The on-page coupon cuts it to a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
Available to ship in 1-2 days.This item will be available on March 18 but can be ordered now.
Save on popcorn, lasagnas, pears, and more. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Sign up for a Celebrations Passport membership ($29.99/year) to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts $9. (The membership grants you free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.)
- Pictured is the Harry & David Deluxe Holiday Mixed Nuts Gift Tin for $29.99 ($20 off)
Free is my favorite word. I bet it's yours too. Send a free eCard to friends or family to let them know just what you are thinking. Choose from Black History Month, birthday, thinking of you, sympathy, new baby and much more with no strings attached. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Send greetings or best wishes
Coupon code "FRUIT" takes $15 off Fruit of the Month purchases of $99 to $148.99, $30 off $149 to $198.99, or $50 off $199 or more. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Shipping varies by subscription, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Sign up for a Celebrations Passport membership ($29.99/year) to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $13.99. (The membership grants you free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.)
- 3 bags of Dark Chocolate Bark; 3 bags of White Chocolate Gingerbread
Sign In or Register