That's a savings of $10 and a great way to brighten someones day. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $14.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 4" fern in decorative tin container
- water mister
- 3.4-oz. dark chocolate bar
- 3.4-oz. milk chocolate bar
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save on hundreds of items storewide - from outdoor heaters to grills and smokers, outerwear, boots, and more. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Most orders of $49 or more ship free; large and heavy items may incur Oversized Delivery charges.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
That's a buck off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for low or restricted water pressures
- adjusts flow to 50% of possible volume
Save $15 off list on three bags of lip-smackin' treats. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $12.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 14-oz. Milk Chocolate Blueberries
- 14-oz. Dark chocolate coconut
- 14-oz. Milk Chocolate Berry Trio
This beats their pre-Black Friday deal, and less than half what you'd pay direct from Harry & David, without even factoring in their hefty shipping fees. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping.
- Choose from 15 items.
