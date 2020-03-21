Open Offer in New Tab
Harry & David · 1 hr ago
Harry & David Organic Savory Snacks Gift Box
$50 $80
free shipping

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FLASHDEAL" to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 4.5-oz. organic norcino salami
  • 4-oz. organic Rogue Creamery TouVelle cheese
  • 8-oz. organic dried black mission figs
  • 5-oz. organic ancient grain flat bread
  • 1-lb. organic rosemary bread
  • 10-oz. organic pepper and onion relish
  • 8.5-oz. organic basil and parmesan olive oil
Details
All Deals Groceries Harry & David
