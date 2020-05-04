Open Offer in New Tab
New
Harry & David · 33 mins ago
Harry & David Mother's Day Half-Dozen Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
$35
free shipping

The free shipping means it's a savings of $12. Buy Now at Harry & David

Tips
  • To get free shipping, use code "FREEFSD".
  • Order by the end of the day (5/4) for expected delivery by Mother's Day via standard shipping.
Features
  • 4 milk chocolate-covered decorated with white letters spelling “MOM” (3) or pink drizzle (1)
  • 1 dark chocolate-covered decorated with pink drizzle
  • 1 white chocolate-covered decorated with pink drizzle
Details
Comments
  • Code "FREEFSD"
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
