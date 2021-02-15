It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Harry & David
- fir wood wagon 17" long and filled with all the sweets you see pictured (too many to list here, but see the full list at the product page)
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11 varieties of entrées and soups (including dessert)
- 92 servings, 21,170 calories, and 557 grams of protein
- shelf life ranges from 10 to 30 years
The selection includes Royal Beurre-Bosc Pears, Moose Munch, Cinnabon BonBites, cookies, and more tasty treats. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Pictured is the Harry & David Deluxe Signature Cookie Basket for $49.99 ($10 off).
- Shipping starts at $9 for these items, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
Clip the 25% off on-page coupon for a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-GMO
- nut-free
- no preservatives
- Model: 071012060085
Save 10% sitewide with coupon code "CAKE10". Choose from explosion boxes, cake bombs, birthday cakes, cheescake, and more. Shop Now
- Orders over $85 ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $15.
Snag a huge selection of Valentine's Day eCards for someone you love. Shop Now at Harry & David
- instant digital delivery
Coupon code "FRUIT" takes $15 off Fruit of the Month purchases of $99 to $148.99, $30 off $149 to $198.99, or $50 off $199 or more. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Shipping varies by subscription, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
It's $20 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Harry & David
- In Milk Chocolate.
- Sign up for a Celebrations Passport membership ($29.99/year) to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $15.99. (The membership grants you free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.)"
- Since shipping starts at around $7 from these brands, the membership will quickly pay for itself if you intend to place more orders this year.
Sign In or Register