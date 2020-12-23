New
Harry & David · 39 mins ago
Harry & David Hobnail Pattern Kitchen Ware
from $10

Save on a selection of hobnail patterned containers, dishes, platters, dip bowls, and more. Shop Now at Harry & David

Tips
  • Pictured is the Kitchen Canister for $10 ($5 off).
  • Shipping starts at $12.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kitchen Harry & David
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register