Harry & David · 26 mins ago
Harry & David Festive Mixed Nut Gift Box
$23
$12 shipping

That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find for this combo of nuts. Buy Now at Harry & David

Tips
  • Of note, you can get free shipping for a year for $29.99 with a Celebrations Passport membership. (It's good across the Celebrations family of brands, including 1-800-Flower and Cheryl's Cookies.)
Features
  • 4-oz. roasted almonds
  • 4-oz. roasted in-shell pistachios
  • 4-oz. jumbo cashews
  • 4-oz. mixed nuts (cashews, almonds, walnuts, pecans)
