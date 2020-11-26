Save on a selection of exceptional delights and gourmet gifts. Prices start at $8. Shop Now at Harry & David
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save up to 50% off headphones, up to 50% off video games, up to $250 off iPhone, up to 50% toys, and many more such offers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of responsibly sourced beef, pork, poultry and seafood. Shop Now at Harry & David
- Shipping starts at $12.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- The code also applies to other items across the site.
Save $15 off list on three bags of lip-smackin' treats. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $12.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 14-oz. Milk Chocolate Blueberries
- 14-oz. Dark chocolate coconut
- 14-oz. Milk Chocolate Berry Trio
That's a savings of $10 and a great way to brighten someones day. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $14.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 4" fern in decorative tin container
- water mister
- 3.4-oz. dark chocolate bar
- 3.4-oz. milk chocolate bar
