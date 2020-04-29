Open Offer in New Tab
Harry & David · 17 mins ago
Harry & David Deluxe Signature Chocolate Truffles
$45 $55
$15 shipping

That's $10 off and the perfect excuse to buy one for you and one for your mom. Buy Now at Harry & David

  • Of note, you can get free shipping for a year for $29.99 with a Celebrations Passport membership. (It's good across the Celebrations family of brands, including 1-800-Flower and Cheryl's Cookies.)
  • 2 lbs. of chocolate goodness
  • 24 truffles in six different flavors
Mother's Day
