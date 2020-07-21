New
Harry & David · 46 mins ago
Harry & David Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans and Peanuts
$15 $20
$9 shipping

Save $5 on this pair of 8-oz. bags. Buy Now at Harry & David

Tips
  • Shipping adds $8.50.
Features
  • 8-oz. bag of milk chocolate-dipped peanuts
  • 8-oz. bag of milk, white, or dark chocolate-dipped espresso beans
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Food & Drink Harry & David Harry & David
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register