Macy's continues to offer the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner in Chocolate or Nutmeg for $549 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Costway offers their Costway Convertible Folding Recliner Sofa Bed in Blue or Coffee for $159.95. Coupon code "DNHW547591" cuts it to $145. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $29 less last December. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Acme Waterlily Bonded Leather Swivel Rocker Recliner with Massage for $394.89. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
