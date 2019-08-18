Macy's offers the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner in Chocolate or Nutmeg for $549 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
- hardwood frame
- 250-lb. max capacity
- measures approximately 33" x 39" x 42.5"
- tension-adjustable push back mechanism
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- reclines up to 150°
- leg extender
- heating function
- built-in 8 point targeted massage system
- attached controller
- Model: PP035352DAA
Amazon offers the Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal for $91.99 with free shipping. That's $145 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- walnut wood finish
- measures 25" x 22" x 31"
- Model: LCSUCHWACH
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
