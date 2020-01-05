Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 27 mins ago
Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner
$539 $799
$65 white glove delivery

$260 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • White glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • Note that delivery charges may vary based on delivery ZIP code.
Features
  • available in Chocolate or Nutmeg
  • hardwood frame
  • tension-adjustable push back mechanism
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/5/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Chairs Macy's Harrison
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register